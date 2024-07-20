Local Police clamp down on e-scooter drivers

By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 9:45
A bundle of e-scooters parked on the pavement
Credit: Shutterstock
The local police of Huercal-Overa carried out a special campaign on surveillance and control of Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMV).
On Thursday, July 18, the Huercal-Overa town hall released a press release announcing this control campaign.
The aim of the campaign is to make all drivers aware of the responsibility that must be assumed when driving a PMV, as well as respecting road safety regulations to reduce the number of traffic accidents and their consequences.
Electric scooters, or e-scooters, and other PMVs can be highly contested by locals, with some using them to get to work or school, and others finding them a nuisance or even a danger.
The campaign ultimately aims to “make all users aware that it (e-scooters) is a vehicle and therefore compliance with traffic regulations is obligatory” as stated on Huercal-Overa’s Ayuntamiento site.
They aim to inform and educate so that people are “fully aware of all the aspects that affect VMPs” including that from January 2024, all VMPs sold must be certified for use.
The Councillor for Citizen Security, Jose Manual Viseras, explained that the town hall, through the local police, “is launching this campaign to raise awareness of the importance of ensuring the safety of users and especially pedestrians who use the roads in the municipality, to prevent them from suffering accidents and the consequences”, adding that, “By protecting our environment and those who use it, we make our city a safer place”.
Before purchasing any new Personal Mobility Vehicles, we recommend that anyone consult the Direccion General de Trafico website to see all the models that, as of today, already comply with all the mandatory requirements.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
