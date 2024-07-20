Love the 90s festival, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 9:47

Credit: Pexels

Where were you and what were you doing in the 1990s? Indulge in rekindling the emotions of the end of the 20th Century at We Love the 90s.

Oasis Marbella is the venue this year for the ‘Love the 90s’ festival this Saturday July 27, with a lineup of 90s artists that will stir memories and feelings. On the roster this year are 2 Unlimited (remember them?), Jenny from Ace of Base and Whigfield as well as a host of artists that will have the memories come flooding back.

According to the event organisers, if you dance at least once a year, you will always remain young. Others playing on the Saturday include DJ Sash, Corona, Playahitty, Capella, Sensity World and the Jumper Brothers.

There will be a variety of food stalls and bars inside the venue, although it is possible to bring small snacks such as your own sandwiches. However, bringing your own alcoholic drinks is not permitted.

Doors open for the festival at 7pm on July 29 and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets for the one-day event are available from the Love the 90s website as well as the regular outlets, and prices start at €43.