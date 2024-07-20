Maceo Plex, House and Techno at Mare Nostrum

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 20:00
At the decks, Maceo Plex
Credit: Wikipedia
One of the biggest DJs in House music today, from the US, Maceo Plex is playing Mare Nostrum in Fuengirola on Saturday July 27.
Saturday July 27 from 4pm, expect Ejido Beach, Fuengirola to be jumping to the beats of American DJ Maceo Plex when he hits the stage at Mare Nostrum , Castle Sohail. Electronic and House vibes will flood the area as Plex will be accompanied by a cast of artists to perform some of his best-known tunes.
Eric Estornel, better known as Maceo Plex, is an American DJ now based in Valencia who has managed to revolutionise the Dance and Techno House scene with his unmistakable and unique style, becoming one of the most acclaimed artists on the international clubbing scene. At the moment, he is one of the DJs and producers who is on everyone’s lips thanks to the instant hits he has released and the brand new live show he is playing at premier clubs and festivals around Europe and America.
A stalwart veteran of the Ibiza scene, having been hosting his own club, ‘Mosaic by Maceo’, at Pacha, Maceo Plex found broader audience reach when he produced a remix of the club classic ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless.
On the one-day appearance, he will be supported by artists Raxon, Cubicolor and Miguel Payda.
The event starts at 4pm and goes on until late. Ticket prices are €25 and are available from the Mare Nostrum site.
