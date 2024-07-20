By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 12:11

Benjamin Ross lost contact with his family on July 10 while staying in Mallorca Credit: Manchester Evening News/fb

Spain, a land of culture, stunning beaches, and welcoming locals, also faces a lesser-known travel concern: tourist disappearances.

Unlike missing persons within a resident population, tourist disappearances are difficult to track. Factors like short travel durations, language barriers, and privacy concerns can make it hard to determine if a missing person is truly lost or simply unreachable due to travel plans.

In April, a 31-year-old American tourist, Ryan Anthony, vanished in Barcelona after experiencing a mental health crisis. His disappearance, linked to stolen belongings, highlighted the vulnerability of solo travellers facing personal struggles

The disappearance of British teenager, Jay Slater, in Tenerife in May, gained widespread media coverage. After extensive searches, his body was tragically discovered in a remote area.

Just this month, Benjamin Ross, lost contact with his family on July 10, having extended his stay in Mallorca.

These are just a few reported cases, and the true number of tourists who go missing in Spain each year remains unknown.

Reasons for Disappearance

The reasons behind tourist disappearances in Spain can vary. Some incidents may involve foul play, while others could be attributed to accidents, wandering off course, or even intentional avoidance of contact due to personal reasons.

Spain, despite its beauty, has certain geographical dangers like remote hiking trails, strong currents, and potential for flash floods. Unfamiliarity with these risks can put tourists at an increased vulnerability.

Language barriers can make it difficult for tourists to seek help or ask for directions, especially in more rural areas.

While solo travel is becoming increasingly popular, it also carries an inherent risk. If something happens to a lone traveller, there may be no immediate witness to report the disappearance.

Staying Safe in Spain

Spain remains a popular and generally safe destination for tourists. By following some safety precautions, you can minimise risks and maximise your enjoyment:

Consider using a travel app that allows loved ones to track your whereabouts in real-time, with appropriate privacy settings.

Stay informed about local safety concerns and avoid venturing into unfamiliar or potentially dangerous areas alone.

Knowing common phrases can be a lifesaver in case of emergencies or getting lost.

If possible, travel with a companion, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the area.

Spanish authorities are also working on improving tourist safety measures. Tourist hotlines and increased police presence in certain areas are positive steps.