News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 18:25

Caption: UNEXPECTED PRESENT: Two priceless axeheads sent anonymously to Irish museum Credit: National Museum of Ireland

Ireland: Axes to grind The National Museum of Ireland in Dublin appealed to members of the public for information regarding two Early Bronze Age axeheads (2150-2000 BC) posted anonymously to the museum in June. Knowing their original location was crucial for archaeological context, the museum said.

Denmark: Socials surfeit A report from the Justitia thinktank concluded that politicians’ overuse of social media increasingly ate into the time they spent on legislative work and was affecting Denmark’s lawmaking system. An unnamed MP told Justitia that he believed “very few actually did what they were supposed to be doing.”

Saving water The Greater Copenhagen region’s Environmental committee is exploring the possibility of using treated groundwater for most purposes apart from drinking water in some areas, committee chair Line Ervolder told the media. “We don’t have endless water resources and need to rethink our consumption,” she warned.

Norway: Rough ride Two tourists who drove across the tundra and a protected area in Longyearbyen on the Svalbard archipelago inside the Arctic Circle were each fined 20,000 kroner (€1,702) for infringing the Cultural Heritage Act. They also broke a separate law that bars all motor traffic from driving across unpaved, open countryside.

ID erased Olesya Krivtsova, a Russian activist living in Kirkenes, only discovered that her identity document had been cancelled when she visiting the Russian consulate to renew her international passport. Placed under house arrest in January 2023, she managed to flee Russia in March 2023 despite her electronic tagging device.

Italy: Deep waters Luigi Brugnaro, Venice mayor, is under investigation and Transport councillor Renato Boraso has been remanded as police probe a corruption case. They and seven others under house arrest are thought to be linked to the sale of the city’s Pili area adjoining the Lagoon, to Singapore businessman Chiat Kwong Ching.

‘Slavery’ case A police operation freed 33 Indian nationals employed as farm labourers who after paying €17,000 for jobs and work permits had to work 10-hour days, seven days a week for €4. They were located when police investigated the death of an Indian worker who arm was severed and legs crushed in a work-related accident.

Belgium: Outlook gloomy Business has been slow this year for the beach bars along the Ostend coast owing to the disappointing weather. Danny Van den Broucke, who owns four beach bars, said he will be closing one of them when the season ends in October, not only due to the wet weather but also the high rents that city hall charges.

Audi blow German carmaker Audi intends to close its Brussels plant now that global demand for high-end electric vehicles is waning. The Belgian government is in talks with Audi in a bid to save jobs after the Volkswagen subsidiary announced that with production falling to 6,000 this year, it planned to close the unviable factory in 2025.

Germany: Plot confirmed Plans to assassinate Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Germany’s principal arms manufacturer Rheinmetal, earlier this year were neutralised by the US and German authorities, according to reports in the US media. The plot was retaliation for Rheinmetal’s arms shipments to Ukraine, Intelligence sources said.

Mind the gap After months of negotiations, Germany’s Cabinet has approved the coalition government’s 2025 Budget despite a €17 billion gap between revenue and spending. Finance minister Christian Lindner explained to the media that the government was at present considering several “innovative ways” of covering the shortfall.

Netherland: Watch it Kalle Slaap, a watchmaker from Grootschmermer, hopes to restore the Rolex that UK farmer James Steel, now 95, lost when the strap broke in the early 70s. Steele assumed it had been eaten by a cow but after it was recently discovered by a metal detectorist, Slaap has offered to repair the Air King free of charge.

Fair shares Two female judges and the Clara Wichmann feminist group lodged a formal complaint with the Netherlands Human Rights Institute owing to the lower salaries paid to female judges and public prosecutors. As yet, the state has failed to reply to an ultimatum filed by a lawyer acting pro bono for the Clara Wichmann group.

France: Strike averted Ground staff at Paris airport cancelled the strike that would have caused travel chaos ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games which begin on July 26. The airport workers reached agreement with government-controlled Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) and accepted a deal on bonuses, working hours and organisation.

Be lazy Psychoanalyst, economist and writer Corinne Maier told Le Monde that she wrote her latest book – Me First! Manifesto for Female Selfishness –to denounce an injustice. “Unlike men, women don’t have the right to be selfish,” Maier maintained. “For men, selfishness is very much tolerated, even rewarded.”

Finland: New faces This summer saw new arrivals at Helsinki’s Korkeasaari Zoo after resident animals produced musk oxen, Pallas cat kittens, forest reindeer and a bearded vulture chick. The musk oxen calves were the first to be born there since the early 2000s while the vulture, which hatched in the spring, has been relocated to Germany.

On your way Fighter jets from Finland and Sweden on a joint Nato mission intercepted and redirected two Russian fighter aircraft over the Baltic Sea’s international waters. They had taken off from Kaliningrad and were heading towards mainland Russia but had no flight plan and were not in contact with civilian air traffic.

Portugal: Booting up The town of Monchique hopes to enter the Guinness Book of Records with the “world’s biggest crocheted boot” which has been created by the Espiral de Vontades association. The bootee styled exactly like a baby’s required more than three tons of wool and practically filled the football pitch where it was put on show.

Keeping tabs According to official figures, 1,450 people over the age of 65 have been reported missing over the last six years. Of these 115 were never found and the PSP police has now introduced scheme involving a simple bracelet bearing a number which can help to identify an elderly, disorientated person.

Sweden: Prison visitors As the number of under-16s remanded while awaiting trial in Swedish jails has increased, the Prison and Probation Service intends to hire more teachers and counsellors to provide educational support. Schooling is compulsory until the age of 16 and young people’s education should be prioritised, the authorities said.

No tax THE Visita association which represents Sweden’s hospitality industry warned that allowing municipalities to introduce a tourist tax to avoid overtourism would adversely affect their businesses. “We are already heavily taxed and it would be a real burden to receive additional taxes,” Visita’s Policy chief Anna Wallen said.