Paris flying taxis fly into trouble

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 12:53

FLYING TAXI: Could soon be seen over Paris Photo credit: Flickr/Stenbocki maja

France’s government is in favour of flying taxis but Paris city hall wants to ban them.

On July 4, the government approved airport authority Groupe ADP’s already-contentious project and construction began on a “vertiport” located on the Seine near Austerlitz railway station for the two-seater electric aircraft.

In response, Paris city hall and Jerome Coumet, mayor of the 13th Arrondissement, together with associations fighting air and noise pollution, are taking legal action in a bid to cancel the authorisation.

The project showcasing the tiny, vertical take-off flying taxis built by the German aircraft firm Volocopter also has support, to the tune of a €1 million subsidy, from the Ile de France region.

According to the Environment ministry, the air taxis are authorised to operate until December 31 “at the latest” between 8am and 5pm each day, with a daily maximum of two journeys.

There will be room for just one passenger paying an average fare of €110 and the taxis will follow three separate routes, connecting all the Paris airports. Only the air lane linking the Austerlitz vertiport and the Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport would affect inner Paris and, where possible, the taxis must avoid flying over buildings and follow the course of the Seine and the Paris ring road.

City hall official Dan Lert has described the flying taxis as “an environmental aberrations for the ultra-rich” and a “democratic scandal” responsible for new noise pollution, especially for ring-road residents.

Lert also maintained that the airborne taxis use 30 times more energy than the Metro and emit 45 times more greenhouse gases.