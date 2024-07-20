Possible ban on smoking on terraces

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 8:47

Government proposes a ban on smoking on terraces. Credit: Shutterstock

A further extension of the government’s anti-tobacco plan has this week ruffled the feathers of smokers, Spanish tobacco leaf farmers and the hospitality sector.

The newly proposed measures include a ban on smoking on the terraces of bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels. The Ministry of Health has submitted a new ‘Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Tobacco’ to the Public Health Commission, which includes a ban on smoking and vaping in certain outdoor communal and social spaces, as well as an increase in the price of tobacco.

Tobacco industry worth over €1 billion in Spain

While the tobacco industry has yet to give its opinion on the matter, the Association of Agricultural Production of Tobacco Leaves has criticised the proposal because of the impact it is likely to have on them. The tobacco industry in Spain alone is worth more than one billion euros a year.

Freedom of choice

The same goes for the hospitality industry, which could be affected by any future reform of the anti-smoking laws and the ban on smoking on terraces. The president of the Spanish Hotel Association, José Luis Yzuel, has said that he does not understand this measure because there is currently no problem with smoking on terraces. In addition to the economic damage that this measure could provoke to the hospitality industry, Yzuel wanted to emphasise the freedom of choice of smokers.

In 2001, a collective of Spanish cigarette and tobacco manufacturers won a landmark victory in the High Court against plaintiffs who wanted to ban tobacco and sue the industry. A key part of the manufacturers’ defence was that the massive amount of tax paid on cigarettes outweighed the health budget needed to treat cancer patients. To date, no Spanish court has convicted tobacco companies for harming smokers.