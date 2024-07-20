By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 10:46

Spicy snack scandal: Tokyo students hospitalised after ghost pepper prank. Image: 株式会社 磯山商事 / Facebook.

More than a dozen students in Tokyo were hospitalised after consuming extremely spicy crisps.

The crisps were allegedly given out by a fellow pupil “for fun,” officials in Japan reported.

Emergency Assistance

At Rokugo Koka High School, 13 girls and one boy, all first-year students, experienced nausea, stomach pain, and mouth pain, prompting the school to call for emergency assistance.

All the affected students, who are believed to be around 15 years old were conscious and exhibited only minor symptoms.

Approximately 30 students had eaten the “18+ curry chips,” brought to school by one of their peers.

Swift Recovery

Isoyama Corp, the company that produces the snack, issued a statement apologising for any inconvenience and expressing sincere wishes for the swift recovery of those who felt unwell.

The company’s website explicitly forbids under-18s from consuming the “R 18+ curry chips (crisps)” due to their extreme spiciness and advises caution even for spice enthusiasts.

The crisps are described as “so spicy that they may cause you pain” and are not recommended for individuals with high blood pressure, weak stomachs, or cuts on their fingers.

Ghost Pepper

The intense heat of the crisps is derived from the ghost pepper, a chilli from northeastern India known for its extreme spiciness.

The “18+ curry chips” have been on the market since 2013 and are a flagship product of Isoyama Corp, part of their 18+ food series, which includes about half a dozen other products.