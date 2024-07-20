By Trelawney Bresic •
Knowing what to do in an emergency is essential for residents and visitors in Spain – it’s about having vital contact numbers at your fingertips.
This guide provides a comprehensive list of crucial contacts for every traveller and expat in Spain, offering peace of mind.
Remember this universal number: 112. It’s the emergency hotline that connects you to police, ambulance, fire services, or coastguard services across Spain and the entire European Union. Calling 112 is free and available 24/7, even without a SIM card in your phone. 112 operators are trained to respond only to real emergencies. They do not provide general information.
If you require urgent medical attention or an ambulance, dial 061. This toll-free number connects you directly to professional health support during medical emergencies.
For immediate fire response, call 080 or 085. The specific number depends on your region, but both connect you to local fire departments.
Spain has three main law enforcement agencies, each serving a distinct purpose:
Need tourist information or assistance with local events, cultural activities, or public transport schedules? Dial +34 902 102 112 for the Tourist Helpline. Services are offered in English, French, German and Italian.
Always keep your home country’s embassy or consulate contact information handy. You can find their phone number and address on their official website. Most embassies offer a 24/7 emergency hotline for their citizens abroad – a vital resource in case of serious situations.
