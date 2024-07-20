Trending:

Stay safe in Spain: your essential contact guide

Knowing what to do in an emergency is essential for residents and visitors in Spain – it’s about having vital contact numbers at your fingertips.

This guide provides a comprehensive list of crucial contacts for every traveller and expat in Spain, offering peace of mind.

One Number for All Emergencies: 112

Remember this universal number: 112. It’s the emergency hotline that connects you to police, ambulance, fire services, or coastguard services across Spain and the entire European Union. Calling 112 is free and available 24/7, even without a SIM card in your phone. 112 operators are trained to respond only to real emergencies. They do not provide general information.

Medical Assistance: 061

If you require urgent medical attention or an ambulance, dial 061. This toll-free number connects you directly to professional health support during medical emergencies.

Fire: Get Help Fast – 080 or 085

For immediate fire response, call 080 or 085. The specific number depends on your region, but both connect you to local fire departments.

Understanding Spanish Law Enforcement:

Spain has three main law enforcement agencies, each serving a distinct purpose:

  • National Police (Policia Nacional) : This agency deals with major crimes or criminal activity. They focus on national security matters, similar to the FBI in the US.
  • Local Police (Policia Local) : They handle issues like traffic accidents or noisy neighbours within specific geographical limits. They maintain local order and prosecute minor offences.
  • Guardia Civil: This military force ensures order and tackles crime primarily in rural areas, coasts, and highways.    

Tourist Information Line:

Need tourist information or assistance with local events, cultural activities, or public transport schedules? Dial +34 902 102 112 for the Tourist Helpline. Services are offered in English, French, German and Italian.

Don’t Forget Your Embassy:

Always keep your home country’s embassy or consulate contact information handy. You can find their phone number and address on their official website. Most embassies offer a 24/7 emergency hotline for their citizens abroad – a vital resource in case of serious situations.



