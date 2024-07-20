The last of Oslo’s Viking ships

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 14:56

BJORVIKA: Archaeologists investigate area near Oslo’s Opera House Photo credit: CC/Azediized

Bjorvika, still Oslo’s port district, was in continual use as the city’s principal harbour until four centuries ago.

The seabed is littered with the wrecks of boats that foundered from the 13th century onwards and archaeologists initially assumed that a large section of timber excavated under a wharf built around 1300 was roughly the same age.

“But we saw that its shape differed significantly from other finds in the same area,” Havard Hegdal from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) told online magazine Sciencenorway.

Intrigued, they sent a fragment of wood for dating and learnt that it had belonged to a tree which began to grow in 1035 and was felled between 1087 and 1100.

“It was 200 years older than the wharf above it. And that’s a big mystery,” Hegdal said.

“If the dating is accurate, then we’re right at the end of the Viking Era.”

This is commonly accepted as ending on September 25 1066 when Harold of England defeated Harald Hardrada of Norway in the Battle of Stamford Hill, a shortlived victory as he lost his own life in the Battle of Hastings on October 14.

Much of Bjorvika has received little attention from archaeologists until now, but they are increasingly called in as more discoveries are made during major developments in the area.