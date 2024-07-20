Top Nudist Beaches in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Hidden Naturist Beaches in Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Aleksandar Nalbantjan

Axarquía has some of the finest nudist beaches in Andalucía.

Playa Naturista: The Jewel of Vélez Málaga

Notable among these is Playa Naturista, located in Vélez Málaga. Stretching 800 metres long and averaging 30 metres in width, this beach is divided into four sections: Bajamar, Playa Madrid, El Hornillo, and Playa Naturista. The latter is particularly famous, partly due to the nearby Almanat naturist camping. Visitors can expect dark sand and a moderate level of occupancy. However, the beach lacks amenities such as showers and lifeguards.

Secluded Serenity at Acantilados de Maro

In Nerja, another prominent spot is found within the natural reserve of the Acantilados de Maro. This 400-metre-long beach, with an average width of 20 metres, is connected to the Molino de Papel beach by the remnants of the Torre del Río de la Miel, an ancient watchtower. Due to its challenging access, it maintains a low occupancy rate, offering a more secluded experience.

Hidden Coves: A Tranquil Naturist Retreat

Further along in Nerja, located between the previously mentioned beach and the Torre del Pino, lies a pair of small coves separated by rock falls. These coves extend 350 metres in length and 10 metres in width, featuring gravelly sand. Similar to their neighbouring beach, they lack showers and lifeguards, and their difficult access keeps the number of visitors low.

These hidden spots provide a relaxing retreat for those seeking a naturist experience in a serene setting.

Travel Tips and Advice

For the best experience at Andalucía’s nudist beaches, plan your visit during the shoulder seasons of spring (April to June) or autumn (September to October). During these times, you’ll enjoy pleasant weather and fewer crowds compared to the peak summer months. Accessing these secluded beaches often requires a bit of travel, so it’s useful to know the nearest towns: Vélez Málaga and Nerja are the main hubs, offering various amenities and services. Public transport options are limited, so renting a car is recommended for flexibility and ease of access. Parking is usually available, but spaces can be limited, especially near popular beaches. When visiting these more remote spots, be prepared for rugged terrain and bring essentials like water, snacks, and sun protection, as amenities may be scarce. Always inform someone of your plans and consider visiting in pairs or groups for added safety, particularly when exploring less accessible areas.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here