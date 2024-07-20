Tribute to Sir Tom and Dame Shirley

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Jul 2024 • 12:10

2 Welsh icons celebrated in one night Credit: Tom Jones Facebook official / Shirley Bassey Facebook official

A fun night for all at the Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort on Saturday July 27 for Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey fans.

Showman extraordinaire, Ricky Lavazza and singer and entertainer, Juliet Williams don the guises of Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey in a glittering tribute to these Welsh icons of music that have traversed the decades. Songs you can expect to be singing along to include Big Spender, Goldfinger, Its Not Unusual and I Who have nothing & more.

Tickets include drinks & canapés, a 3-course dinner menu

Tickets to the event include drinks and canapés, a 3-course dinner menu with drinks included during the meal. La Sierra Restaurant at Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort, a popular and elegant venue less than 15 minutes from Fuengirola, boasts spectacular views over the Costa del Sol countryside and adjacent golf courses. After the dinner, when the dancing begins, the bar prices are quite reasonable. The night begins on July 27 at 7.30pm. For an advanced booking call 951 741 990.