Another wildlife rescue with a happy ending

Yolanda was released into Almerimar marina
Credit: El Ejido Council
This week in Almeria Province has been almost dominated by wildlife stories and happily the majority of them have been positive.
On July 19, the Government Delegate of the Andalucian Regional Government, Aranzazu Martín, the Director General of Forestry Policy and Biodiversity, Juan Ramón Pérez, and the Mayor of El Ejido, Francisco Góngora, attended the release of a small loggerhead turtle nicknamed Yolanda.
Having been spotted at sea in May and seen to have a problem with submerging, she was rescued and taken for observation and treatment.
She spent the first night at the facilities of Equinac, a wildlife rescue NGO, who kept the turtle under observation with heat and fluid therapy, without detecting any obvious injuries.
Yolanda was then transferred to the Andalucian Marine Environment Management Centre (CEGMA), in Algeciras, where she underwent an exhaustive study with X-rays and blood samples collected for analysis and the only real problem appeared to be a cut on the right flipper.
After checking that the juvenile turtle which weighed just six kilos was healthy and able to swim and dive, it was decided to return her to the wild and she was released into the waters of Almerimar marina just over two months since her rescue.
