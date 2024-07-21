Beat the heat with Ajo Blanco: Andalucia’s cool summer soup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 7:00

Chilled Andalucian Soup for Summer Image: Shutterstock/ Julia-Bogdanova

IN the summer, with temperatures on the rise, we often don’t have much of an appetite for heavy meals. That’s where Ajo Blanco comes to the rescue! This refreshing Andalucian dish is a lifesaver during the scorching Spanish summer.

Why Ajo Blanco is the Perfect Chilled Dish for Hot Days

Ajo Blanco, often referred to as ‘white gazpacho,’ is a chilled soup that hails from the beautiful region of Andalucia. Unlike its more famous red counterpart, Ajo Blanco is a creamy white delight, primarily made from almonds, garlic, bread, olive oil, and a splash of vinegar. It’s the perfect combination of creamy, tangy, and nutty flavours.

How to Make Ajo Blanco: A Creamy, Nutty Delight for Summer

To whip up a batch of Ajo Blanco, you’ll need blanched almonds, a couple of cloves of garlic (depending on how bold you like your flavours), bread soaked in water, extra virgin olive oil, and white wine vinegar. Blend these ingredients until smooth, then chill in the fridge. The finishing touch? Serve it with a few grapes or a drizzle of olive oil on top.

Cool Down with Ajo Blanco: The Classic Andalucian Cold Soup

Ajo Blanco isn’t just a soup; it’s a taste of Andalucian heritage, offering a refreshing escape from the heat. So, the next time the sun’s blazing and you’re craving something light and satisfying, give Ajo Blanco a try. It’s like a cool breeze in a bowl!

Chill Out with These Spanish Summer Favorites

In addition to Ajo Blanco, Spain offers a variety of dishes perfect for cooling down on a hot summer day. Gazpacho, the iconic red counterpart to Ajo Blanco, is a vibrant tomato-based soup blended with cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and a hint of garlic, served chilled for a refreshing burst of flavor.

Another favorite is Salmorejo, a thicker, creamier variation of gazpacho, often garnished with hard-boiled eggs and jamón serrano for added texture and taste.

For a lighter option, try Ensalada Rusa, a Spanish potato salad featuring peas, carrots, and a tangy mayonnaise dressing. These dishes not only offer a respite from the heat but also showcase the rich culinary heritage of Spain, making them perfect companions to your summer meals.

