Beat the heat with Ajo Blanco: Andalucia’s cool summer soup

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 7:00
Chilled Andalucian Soup for Summer
Image: Shutterstock/ Julia-Bogdanova
IN the summer, with temperatures on the rise, we often don’t have much of an appetite for heavy meals. That’s where Ajo Blanco comes to the rescue! This refreshing Andalucian dish is a lifesaver during the scorching Spanish summer.
Ajo Blanco, often referred to as ‘white gazpacho,’ is a chilled soup that hails from the beautiful region of Andalucia. Unlike its more famous red counterpart, Ajo Blanco is a creamy white delight, primarily made from almonds, garlic, bread, olive oil, and a splash of vinegar. It’s the perfect combination of creamy, tangy, and nutty flavours.
To whip up a batch of Ajo Blanco, you’ll need blanched almonds, a couple of cloves of garlic (depending on how bold you like your flavours), bread soaked in water, extra virgin olive oil, and white wine vinegar. Blend these ingredients until smooth, then chill in the fridge. The finishing touch? Serve it with a few grapes or a drizzle of olive oil on top.
Ajo Blanco isn’t just a soup; it’s a taste of Andalucian heritage, offering a refreshing escape from the heat. So, the next time the sun’s blazing and you’re craving something light and satisfying, give Ajo Blanco a try. It’s like a cool breeze in a bowl!
In addition to Ajo Blanco, Spain offers a variety of dishes perfect for cooling down on a hot summer day. Gazpacho, the iconic red counterpart to Ajo Blanco, is a vibrant tomato-based soup blended with cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and a hint of garlic, served chilled for a refreshing burst of flavor.
Another favorite is Salmorejo, a thicker, creamier variation of gazpacho, often garnished with hard-boiled eggs and jamón serrano for added texture and taste.
For a lighter option, try Ensalada Rusa, a Spanish potato salad featuring peas, carrots, and a tangy mayonnaise dressing. These dishes not only offer a respite from the heat but also showcase the rich culinary heritage of Spain, making them perfect companions to your summer meals.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.