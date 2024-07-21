Belgium National Day special – Olympic achievements and the future

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 14:59

Women´s basketball team, Belgium Credit: Emma Meesseman, Facebook

As Belgium spends July 21 celebrating National Day with parades, mussels and fries, the country looks back to remember its Olympic achievements and look forward to the future.

155 Medals

Today, Belgium´s Olympics have scored 155 medals: 43 gold, 54 silver and 58 bronze.

It was in Paris 1900 when Belgium first participated in the Olympic Games, sending a team of 52 male athletes to represent the country in 10 sports. The team then achieved a medal haul of 15, split equally between gold, silver and bronze.

Eight years later, 78 men brought home eight medals, one of them gold, from the London Games. In Stockholm, 1929, Belgium´s first female athlete entered the Games alongside 35 men, winning six medals.

Hosting the Olympics in Antwerp in 1920, Belgium had its highest participation with 330 athletes who won 36 medals. The Belgian team continued to be successful with 171 athletes in the 1924 Paris Games and 172 athletes in the 1928 Amsterdam competition.

Within the past few years, the Belgian team included 104 athletes for the 2016 Rio Olympics with six medals and seven medals from the 123 athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The sports in which Belgium showed particular success are archery, led with 20 medals, cycling and mountain biking with 27 medals and athletics with 14 medals. Boxing, Weightlifting, Swimming, Shooting and Judo have all scored a Gold medal each.

Future champions

Now ascending to the world´s best athletes is the Belgian women´s basketball team, which has grown immensely within the past few decades. “Our strongest point is that we want to fight for each other,” shared Emma Meesseman, the Belgium representative for the 2024 Olympics.

The women´s basketball team, The Cats first qualified for the Olympics in 2020 and took seventh place in Tokyo. The team also thrived in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, coming fifth and winning the 2023 EuroBasket competition.

This year, the women´s skills will be showcased at the Paris Summer Olympics, striving for the desired Gold medal. Belgium´s participation in the Olympics today will be the largest since 1928, with 83 men and 82 women.

Team Belgium will take part in 21 sports in Paris including artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, weightlifting, golf, hockey, judo, kayak sprint, climbing, equestrianism, rowing, fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, cycling, sailing and swimming.