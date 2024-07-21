Conor McGregor brings bare-knuckle boxing to Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
The first bare-knuckle boxing event with Conor McGregor as the main attraction is to be held in Marbella this October.
Revealed last week at a press conference in the Hard Rock Hotel, Marbella, the Costa del Sol city will play host to the first large scale Bare Knuckle Boxing match in Spain. On October 12, Marbella Arena in collaboration with Marbella City Council, promotor BKFC and the legendary Conor McGregor himself.
The fight is expected to the biggest show and media event on the sporting calendar on the south coast this year and the Councillor for Sport in Marbella has said ‘We are convinced that October 12 will be an experience filled with excitement and an unforgettable night’. Representing part of the organisation of the event, McGregor, the professional mixed martial artist, professional boxer, businessman, and former Ultimate Fighting Champion, said at the press conference, ‘I am a visionary and I am confident in what I am doing’.
The main event will feature Argentine, Franco Tenaglia versus the unbeaten Tony ‘Loco’ Soto from the US, fighting for the world championship in the Lightweight classification. There will also be two-time world champion Austin Trout defending his title against Rico Franco of Portugal. The evening will be hosted and presented by the notorious Conor McGregor and Bare Knuckle TV commentator Mario López.
