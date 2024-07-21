By Donna Williams • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 12:10

EES system further delayed until November Credit: Shutterstock: Doglikehorse

The anticipated launch date for the new Entry-Exit System (EES), intended to streamline the passport control process, has been rescheduled to November 10.

The reasons for this postponement have not been officially disclosed, but it is widely believed to be a response to pressure from member states that require more time to prepare for the implementation.

Prior to the confirmed delay, several airports had expressed concerns about being ready for an October launch date. Smaller airports, in particular, are struggling with setting up the divides needed for the registration of non-EU travellers.

So far, it would appear that setting a launch date that everyone can agree to has been problematic, to say the least. In fact, the original launch date was supposed to be in 2021, and the last pushback came at the request of France, who were concerned about the impact it would have on the Summer Olympics.

EES app to streamline process

The good news is that amid fears of extreme queue rises, the EES system will now be launched in conjunction with an app which aims to alleviate this concern. The app will enable data pre-registration so that most procedures for travelling under the new system can be carried out online.

However, to adequately assess its effectiveness, the app must be tested with a host of end-users and in multiple languages. While officials from the European Union are confident that the app will be fully operational in time, representatives from the UK remain unconvinced.

According to Nichola Malln of trade body logistics, the app will not be ready before the summer of 2025, as the EU does not have time to test fully before October.

ETIAS delayed along with EES

This delay will undoubtedly also impact the introduction of ETIAS, a new form of travel visa that, as reported in the Euro Weekly News, was planned to launch six months after the EES system goes into operation.

However, an app for ETIAS and the technical system needed to implement it are also still in development. Thus, the original agreed launch date of mid-2025 for this aspect of the new security system seems more realistic.

Whether the decision will be made to delay EES until mid-2025 to coincide with the launch of ETIAS is still uncertain. One thing is for sure, though: with the significant investment in time, money, and resources, the new security system will be implemented and is here to stay.

Over to you – Do you think the app will do enough to alleviate the concerns around anticipated queues and chaos at airports?