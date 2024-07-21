Escape the crowds: Murcia’s secluded coves

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 23:10

As summer heat drives people to the sea, popular beaches can become overwhelmingly crowded. However, there are still quiet spots in Murcia where visitors can enjoy a peaceful day by the water.

Cala de los Déntoles: A Peaceful Escape in Calblanque Natural Park

Cala de los Déntoles in the Calblanque Natural Park offers a relaxing escape with its 50 metres of soft golden sand. The cove is easily reachable via a short walk from either Cala Reona or the Cala Magre parking area, taking just 5 to 10 minutes.

Cala Leño: A Serene Spot in Mazarrón for Nature Lovers

Further along, Cala Leño in Mazarrón provides a bit more space, stretching 100 metres. Located in a protected natural area where nudism is allowed, it’s accessible by foot, as vehicles are restricted from entering the path leading to the cove.

Playa de la Rambla Elena: Enjoy Spacious Calm in Águilas

For those seeking a more expansive space, Playa de la Rambla Elena in Águilas is the longest on this list at 450 metres. Despite its size, it remains relatively uncrowded. Situated in Cabo Cope, a protected area, access requires driving along an unpaved road and completing the journey on foot.

These hidden coves offer a respite from the bustling main beaches, perfect for a more relaxed seaside experience.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Quiet Beach Visit

When heading to quieter coves for a peaceful beach escape, being well-prepared can significantly enhance your experience. Start by packing essential items such as beach towels to comfortably relax on the sand or dry off after a swim.

A cooler is invaluable for keeping drinks and snacks fresh throughout the day, especially when amenities are sparse.

Don’t forget protective clothing— a wide-brimmed hat, UV-protection sunglasses, and a lightweight cover-up will shield you from the sun. Sunscreen is a must; opt for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and remember to reapply it regularly.

For added comfort, bring a portable beach chair and an umbrella or beach tent for shade.

A spacious, waterproof beach bag will keep all your items organized, while a reusable water bottle ensures you stay hydrated. Pack snacks and meals that are easy to manage, and always carry trash bags to clean up and leave no trace.

A basic first aid kit can handle minor issues, and bringing beach games or a good book can add a fun touch to your day. Protect your camera or smartphone with a waterproof case to capture beautiful moments without worry.

Finally, include wet wipes or hand sanitizer for quick clean-ups, ensuring you enjoy your relaxing cove visit to the fullest.

