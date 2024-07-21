Escape the crowds: Murcia’s secluded coves

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 23:10
Hidden Coves for a Peaceful Beach Day
Image: Shutterstock/ Voyagerix
As summer heat drives people to the sea, popular beaches can become overwhelmingly crowded. However, there are still quiet spots in Murcia where visitors can enjoy a peaceful day by the water.
Cala de los Déntoles in the Calblanque Natural Park offers a relaxing escape with its 50 metres of soft golden sand. The cove is easily reachable via a short walk from either Cala Reona or the Cala Magre parking area, taking just 5 to 10 minutes.
Further along, Cala Leño in Mazarrón provides a bit more space, stretching 100 metres. Located in a protected natural area where nudism is allowed, it’s accessible by foot, as vehicles are restricted from entering the path leading to the cove.
For those seeking a more expansive space, Playa de la Rambla Elena in Águilas is the longest on this list at 450 metres. Despite its size, it remains relatively uncrowded. Situated in Cabo Cope, a protected area, access requires driving along an unpaved road and completing the journey on foot.
These hidden coves offer a respite from the bustling main beaches, perfect for a more relaxed seaside experience.
When heading to quieter coves for a peaceful beach escape, being well-prepared can significantly enhance your experience. Start by packing essential items such as beach towels to comfortably relax on the sand or dry off after a swim.
A cooler is invaluable for keeping drinks and snacks fresh throughout the day, especially when amenities are sparse.
Don’t forget protective clothing— a wide-brimmed hat, UV-protection sunglasses, and a lightweight cover-up will shield you from the sun. Sunscreen is a must; opt for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and remember to reapply it regularly.
For added comfort, bring a portable beach chair and an umbrella or beach tent for shade.
A spacious, waterproof beach bag will keep all your items organized, while a reusable water bottle ensures you stay hydrated. Pack snacks and meals that are easy to manage, and always carry trash bags to clean up and leave no trace.
A basic first aid kit can handle minor issues, and bringing beach games or a good book can add a fun touch to your day. Protect your camera or smartphone with a waterproof case to capture beautiful moments without worry.
Finally, include wet wipes or hand sanitizer for quick clean-ups, ensuring you enjoy your relaxing cove visit to the fullest.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.