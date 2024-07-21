European success for dance troupe

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 22:43

Flying the flags for Garrucha Credit: Ultima Fusion Facebook

It was an important day for Garrucha dancers on Saturday, July 13, as the finals of the ViVe tu séno dance competition took place.

Some 4,500 participants from across Europe flocked to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria to take part in this dance competition.

The troupes from Natalia Lopez dance school Ultima Fusion had already won the Spanish title but to take on the whole of Europe was an even greater challenge.

European dance championship runners up

In the end, they did very well across all of the different age groups and categories by finishing as runners-up and really cemented the name of Garrucha onto the map of European dance.

Councillor of Culture Luis José Fernández Cortes took to social media to congratulate them all on their success and to confirm how proud everyone was to see local talent succeed on an international stage.