European success for dance troupe

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 22:43
Flying the flags for Garrucha
Credit: Ultima Fusion Facebook
It was an important day for Garrucha dancers on Saturday, July 13, as the finals of the ViVe tu séno dance competition took place.
Some 4,500 participants from across Europe flocked to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria to take part in this dance competition.
The troupes from Natalia Lopez dance school Ultima Fusion had already won the Spanish title but to take on the whole of Europe was an even greater challenge.
In the end, they did very well across all of the different age groups and categories by finishing as runners-up and really cemented the name of Garrucha onto the map of European dance.
Councillor of Culture Luis José Fernández Cortes took to social media to congratulate them all on their success and to confirm how proud everyone was to see local talent succeed on an international stage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.