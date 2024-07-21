Free guided tours of Cartagena’s Roman Amphitheatre

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 23:24

Summer Archaeology Tours Image: Shutterstock/ Doodeez

THE City Council of Cartagena is set to introduce the ‘Abierto por Obras’ (Open During Construction) program, which will offer guided tours of the Roman Amphitheatre. Mayor Noelia Arroyo announced this initiative during the Debate on the State of the Municipality held recently.

Free Guided Tours Available on Wednesdays This Summer

This summer, visitors can join free tours in two shifts of 30 people each, scheduled for Wednesday afternoons in July and August. Details for registration will be available on the local city hall website. The tours aim to showcase the ongoing archaeological work and the latest discoveries at the site.

Discover Ongoing Archaeological Work and New Findings

The program, first presented at Fitur in January, comes after revisions to the excavation plans due to new findings. A newly discovered structure and a network of channels have led to modifications in the project timeline. The city has allocated €500,000 for the next phase and submitted a €1.2 million project for further preservation and expansion.

Visit Cartagena’s Official Website for Tour Details and Registration

Tours will be conducted by official guides, with safety measures including closed-toe shoes and adult supervision for children. Reservations opened on July 20th at 2 PM, with tours available until early September. For more information see Cartagena.es.

A Glimpse into History: The Roman Amphitheatre of Cartagena The Roman Amphitheatre of Cartagena, located in the Region of Murcia, is one of Spain’s most significant archaeological sites. Dating back to the 1st century AD, this ancient structure was originally built during the reign of Emperor Augustus and could accommodate up to 7,000 spectators. It served as a venue for gladiatorial games, theatrical performances, and other public spectacles, reflecting the grandeur and complexity of Roman entertainment. Rediscovered in the late 1980s, the amphitheatre has since been the focus of extensive excavation and restoration efforts, revealing intricate details of Roman architecture and urban planning. Today, it stands as a testament to Cartagena’s rich historical legacy and its pivotal role in the Roman Empire.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here