Free guided tours of Cartagena’s Roman Amphitheatre

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 23:24
Summer Archaeology Tours
Image: Shutterstock/ Doodeez
THE City Council of Cartagena is set to introduce the ‘Abierto por Obras’ (Open During Construction) program, which will offer guided tours of the Roman Amphitheatre. Mayor Noelia Arroyo announced this initiative during the Debate on the State of the Municipality held recently.
This summer, visitors can join free tours in two shifts of 30 people each, scheduled for Wednesday afternoons in July and August. Details for registration will be available on the local city hall website. The tours aim to showcase the ongoing archaeological work and the latest discoveries at the site.
The program, first presented at Fitur in January, comes after revisions to the excavation plans due to new findings. A newly discovered structure and a network of channels have led to modifications in the project timeline. The city has allocated €500,000 for the next phase and submitted a €1.2 million project for further preservation and expansion.
Tours will be conducted by official guides, with safety measures including closed-toe shoes and adult supervision for children. Reservations opened on July 20th at 2 PM, with tours available until early September. For more information see Cartagena.es.
The Roman Amphitheatre of Cartagena, located in the Region of Murcia, is one of Spain’s most significant archaeological sites. Dating back to the 1st century AD, this ancient structure was originally built during the reign of Emperor Augustus and could accommodate up to 7,000 spectators. It served as a venue for gladiatorial games, theatrical performances, and other public spectacles, reflecting the grandeur and complexity of Roman entertainment. Rediscovered in the late 1980s, the amphitheatre has since been the focus of extensive excavation and restoration efforts, revealing intricate details of Roman architecture and urban planning. Today, it stands as a testament to Cartagena’s rich historical legacy and its pivotal role in the Roman Empire.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.