Joe Biden stands down as candidate for Presidency

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 21 Jul 2024 • 20:50

Joe Biden announces his withdrawal Shutterstock/OogImages

Joe Biden has just dropped out of the presidential race 2024.

The resignation comes after a series of mishaps bringing his age, physical and mental well being into question. The president said that ‘it had been the greatest honour to serve his country as president.

The President will stay on as Commander and Chief until November when the US is due to hold its next general election. In a public statement he said that ‘it was in the best interests of his party and the country that he stood down and that he fulfilled his duties as president for the remainder of his term’.

The US election, due to be held on November 5 will include Donald Trump vying for a second term in office as the Republican candidate.

Trump’s reaction

In the last few moments, Donald Trump has reacted to Joe Biden’s decision to pull out by posting on his platform Truth Social: ‘Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!’ So, much of the same there.

Trump went on repeating his claim of ‘Fake News’ and that had been the reason for his electoral victory in the first place.

It is uncertain who will replace Biden at the upcoming election for the Democrats. Biden went on to thank his Vice President, Kamila Harris for being an extraordinary partner during his term in office.