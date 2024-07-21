Lemon thieves left with sour taste in mouth

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 12:57
250 kilos of stolen lemons
Credit: Vera Local Police
Officers from the Vera Local Police stopped a vehicle in the early hours of July 18 as they saw that its back suspension appeared low.
To their surprise, they discovered no less than 250 kilos of lemons in the car which had had its back seats pushed down in order to accommodate this huge haul.
As the driver was unable to prove ownership of the lemons, they considered that they must have been stolen and would be sold locally so, the citrus fruits were confiscated prior to investigating the matter further.
In the event, working in partnership with the Huercal-Overa Local Police, it was established that the lemons had indeed been stolen and the rightful owner was contacted.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
