Malaga airport’s solar farm plan

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 22:00

Image of Malaga airport. Credit: Flickr/Terrywha

Aena, the organisation that manages all of Spain’s commercial airports, is working towards net zero emissions by 2030.

As part of their project, it has announced plans to build a massive solar farm at Malaga Costa del Sol airport. For their ‘Climate Action Plan’, Aena hope to offset a certain amount of the pollution the Costa del Sol airport causes, over 10 million euros has been budgeted for a photovoltaic solar panel farm at the grounds of the airport in Churriana, Malaga.

Project could power up to 3,500 homes

The project, which has just been put out to tender, is budgeted for design, construction, launch and maintenance for the first year. The solar park is intended produce 6,434 megawatts peak and a normal capacity of 5.55 megawatts of electricity, an amount that could power up to 3,500 homes.

Aena’s Climate Action Plan includes measures to ensure sustainable growth and to reduce their carbon footprint on the environment as part of their objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026, and also zero emissions by 2030. As well as striving to reach their own sustainability targets, they are also putting pressure on 3rd party service providers to do the same. A total budget of €100 million has been set aside for similar projects at other airports around the country.