Malaga in top 3 of ‘Wellness’ destinations

Beach Bliss: Yoga & Pilates
The Costa del Sol is emerging as one of the favourite destinations for European ‘Wellness’, travellers a new report finds.
The coast of Malaga continues this year in the top 3 of ranking of most popular European ‘Wellness’ destinations, according to studies by Travellyze, a company dedicated to surveying holidaymakers around Europe.
Their latest bi-annual study of more than 20,000 travellers indicates that Wellness travellers value the Costa del Sol among the most important choices. ‘Wellness travel’ is the concept of the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal wellbeing. A Wellness traveler is one who seeks to maintain wellness while travelling, or participates in wellness experiences while taking any type of trip for leisure or business. Yoga, meditation, hiking, spa treatments, good nutrition, are all elements that Wellness travellers are on the look out for.
Scandinavian, German and British travellers feature high on the list of profiles who most travel to the Costa del Sol for a Wellness experience. At an international level, the Costa del Sol scored over 85% in surveys as a good destination for those hoping to return from their holidays feeling refreshed and healthier.
The report indicates that this type of tourism has been increasing in popularity as tourists are seeking more travel experiences associated with improving their state of wellbeing.
The concept is not particularly new. Beach tourism, the cultural phenomenon of travelling to the seaside for leisure, was invented by the British during the Industrial revolution when British physicians prescribed sea-bathing and spending time breathing in sea air to alleviate symptoms cause by city pollution. The idea then began to spread with the invention of the railway.
