New rules for holiday rentals Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 22:00

New rules for holiday rentals in Malaga. Credit: Shutterstock

The hotly debated topic of houses, flats and short-term holiday rentals in the Malaga region reached its peak this week.

News that Malaga city town council has implemented new plans to curb the explosion in holiday rentals in the city hit the headlines. People of the Malaga region have been divided on the subject between those who make an honest living from the practice and protestors demanding that local and regional governments do more to make affordable housing available to them.

Estimates to how many tourist rental there are vary

In Malaga city, for example, according to the calculations of the city council, there are already somewhere in the region of 8,000 to 9,000 holiday rentals; the registry of the Junta of Andalusia however estimates the number to be more like 12,100, while there are currently just under 6,800 offered on Airbnb alone. Many of the properties are not only ones designed for living, but shop units that have been turned into short-term tourist accommodation as well.

New rules rubber-stamped this week

This week, Malaga City Council has brought in new restrictions on this type practice: only those houses with a separate entrance to the rest of the building will be permitted to be offered as tourist accommodation, and only if they are not in a building solely dedicated to tourist hospitality. This new ordinance, rubber-stamped last Friday, June 7, will mainly affect properties registered since last February, which the council claims are around 800.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, pointed out that they had already been exploring solutions to this problem when he said ‘commercial premises have an essential role as commerce’ he stated while stressing their importance when it comes to forming a neighbourhood community.