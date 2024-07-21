New York’s trendiest dessert in Malaga.

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 18:00
A cup of strawberries with as many toppings as will fit.
Credit: lafreseria.es
Not everyone is opting for ice cream or gelato in these summer months. Some prefer cooling nibbles on fresh fruit. Sounds healthy, right?
For that reason, one of the most requested take away desserts to be seen on the streets of Malaga this summer is strawberries. That is, strawberries with a colourful array of different creamy and crunchy toppings. The chocolate and cream covered cups of fresh strawberries have been all the rage in gourmet foodie markets and foodtrucks in the hippest neighbourhoods of New York and London for the last few years, but they now have arrived to the shores of Spain.
Leading the charge in this newest of sweet fashions is the recently opened strawberry bar, La Fresería, in Calle Sebastián Souvirón, 4, Málaga. With their cups of fresh strawberries they offer multiple toppings including Oreos, Lotus biscuits, pistachios, brownies, grated coconut, marshmallows, walnuts and Kinder Buenos, plus most of the extra ingredients you would expect from any typical Malaga ice cream parlour, such as chocolate sauce, pistachio cream and white chocolate.
Following success with an enthusiastic clientele wanting to cool off in Madrid and Valencia, the franchise decided to offer their strawberry delights in Malaga. And it seems it is catching on along the Costa del Sol with imitators presenting their own sweetly topped strawberry delights. The success of the choose-your-own toppings strawberry bar has been so big that they are now trending on Instagram and TikTok with proud customers showing off their own toppings on social media.
