Night of magic and laughter

21 Jul 2024
Tales of a legendary secret society, magic, illusion, escapes and comedy for all the family at the Chamber of Secrets.
Matthew Wright, winner of the World Magic Championship, is joined by singing sensation Alarna Love and special guest artists from around the world, to tell the story of the Chamber of Secrets, an ancient and legendary society that has ruled over the dark arts for thousands of years, and their secrets will be revealed in this all-English-speaking 2.5-hour show.
A drinks-included night of mind-blowing entertainment in a custom built and intimate theatre of music, comedy, magic, mind-reading, illusion, escapes and puppetry brought to you by a cast of world class performers. Experience the Chamber of Secrets, packed with mysterious energies that never fail to astound and awe audiences. Delighted customers, Tripadvisor and Google reviewers have been consistently singing the praises of this show for years.
Shows are on every Monday to Saturday, 8pm (doors 7.30pm). Tickets are €40 for adults. Children between 5-14 years €20; toddlers between 2-4 years €10, and under 2s enter free. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult though. Bookings can be made via their website, or at the theatre itself 136-140 Avenida Carlota Alessandri, Torremolinos 29620.
