Pompeii earthquakes theory corroborated

MOUNT VESUVIUS: Eruptions coupled with earthquakes responsible for Pompei devastation
Photo credit: CC/FrDr
Experts are more convinced than ever that Pompeii was destroyed in August 79AD by a simultaneous volcanic eruption and earthquakes.
A recent study by a team of volcanologists, geologists, and anthropologists which focuses on earthquake-related events decided, after examining two skeletons discovered in Pompei in May 2023, that their deaths were triggered by an earthquake.
The earthquake theory is not new and experts have deliberated for decades the significance of Pliny the Younger’s letters which told how the “ground shook” as Vesuvius erupted.
The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) and the Pompeii Archaeological Park team, whose findings were published recently in the Frontiers in Earth Science journal, pointed out that one victim had died with his left hand raised, as though protecting his head.
“It is worth noting that such traumas are analogous to those of individuals involved in modern earthquakes,” they wrote, concluding that the walls had caved in due to seismic activity.
It was also clear that they did not die from inhaling ash or extreme heat as they were lying above the layer of volcanic fragments, rather than underneath it, suggesting that these two people survived the eruption’s first phase.
“People who did not flee their shelters were possibly overwhelmed by earthquake-induced collapses of already-overburdened buildings,” said co-author Dr Valeria Amoretti, an anthropologist who heads the Pompeii Archaeological Park’s Applied Research Laboratory.
At the time of the disaster Pompeii had a population of around 20,000, of whom 2,000 are believed to have perished.
“Taking into account the whole city, we consider as a working hypothesis that the casualties caused by seismically triggered building failures may not be limited to the two individuals,” the investigators concluded.
