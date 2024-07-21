Rare sighting of a North Atlantic right whale

By Linda Hall • Updated: 21 Jul 2024 • 14:56

ENDANGERED SPECIES: North American right whale glimpsed off Donegal Photo credit: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off Ireland’s coast for the first time in 114 years.

Adrian Maguire from County Tyrone (Northern Ireland), who was holidaying in the Donegal area, glimpsed the whale on the surface of the water while out fishing for mackerel in McSwynes Bay.

“I just looked in amazement at the size of it. I’ve never experienced that in my life,” he told the media afterwards.

The new sighting was “wonderful”, said Padraig Whooley, from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The IWDG has now been in touch with the New England Aquarium, which keeps a catalogue of known North Atlantic right whale sightings.

Whooley explained that the Aquarium hoped to be able to identify the whale was seen off Donegal by studying footage of its markings.

“They are working on it,”he added.

In the meantime, the IWDG has urged anyone who encounters the whale to “please give it space.”

There are probably fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world and although centuries ago they were common in Europe, their population was decimated by whaling. Now they are more usually found off the east coast of North America.