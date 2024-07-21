San Augustin poster competition in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 12:18

Previous participants in the Mojacar corrida Mojacar Council Facebook

With a large number of concepts for the poster to be used to publicise the upcoming San Augustin Fiesta, Mojacar Council has drawn up a short list of three.

All three now appear on the Mojacar Council Facebook page and visitors to that page are invited to vote for their favourite, up until 6pm on July 24.

The council will tally up the number of votes that each poster received and that will then become the official poster of the fiesta which runs from August 24 to 28.

Poster 1 in the lead

At the time of writing, poster 1 had received the most number of votes and was well ahead of posters 2 and 3.

The annual competition to design the fiesta poster is not unique to Mojacar and is a part of the celebration of numerous fairs and fiestas across the whole of Andalucia.

Amongst the many events that take place during the fiesta, is a horse race known as a corrida which is open to young men aged 16 and over.