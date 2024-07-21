San Augustin poster competition in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 12:18
Previous participants in the Mojacar corrida
Mojacar Council Facebook
With a large number of concepts for the poster to be used to publicise the upcoming San Augustin Fiesta, Mojacar Council has drawn up a short list of three.
All three now appear on the Mojacar Council Facebook page and visitors to that page are invited to vote for their favourite, up until 6pm on July 24.
The council will tally up the number of votes that each poster received and that will then become the official poster of the fiesta which runs from August 24 to 28.
At the time of writing, poster 1 had received the most number of votes and was well ahead of posters 2 and 3.
The annual competition to design the fiesta poster is not unique to Mojacar and is a part of the celebration of numerous fairs and fiestas across the whole of Andalucia.
Amongst the many events that take place during the fiesta, is a horse race known as a corrida which is open to young men aged 16 and over.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.