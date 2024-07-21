Summer can be a lonely time for elderly

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 14:00

47% of people in Andalusia over the age of 55 suffered unwanted loneliness. Image: Shutterstock

Charities working with the elderly advise taking minibreaks as a way of dealing with the solitude of when the towns empty for summer holidays.

That was the idea promoted this week by Spanish NGO ‘Grandes Amigos’, a nationwide charity dedicated to helping the elderly in need. Every summer, inland towns and villages virtually empty as young families and friends escape the heat and head for the beaches leaving the normally buzzing streets of their elderly neighbours to be taken over by the chirping of cicadas.

Doctors, local shops, cafés, hairdressers often close in the summer

Not only this, but local doctors take their holidays, local shops too, and even many cafés and hairdressers close to beat the heat, leaving an unwanted feeling of solitude among many of the elderly. While unwanted loneliness can affect any age group, according to psychologists, there is a significant increase in people feeling lonely after the age of 75. Studies indicate that this impacts one’s mood, satisfaction of vital needs, access to goods and services, security, and ultimately, quality of life. A study back in 2020 showed that 47% of people in Andalusia over the age of 55 suffered unwanted loneliness.

'Grandes Amigos' is a foundation that assists over 2000 elderly people throughout Spain, particularly in big cities and non-coastal towns. One of their associated charities 'Vacaciones de Verano' organises free, specially adapted coach breaks to mountain beauty spots where the air is fresher and people can socialise. 'Amigos de Mayores', another group, offers social visits to more than 3,000 elderly people in retirement homes, hospitals and to the homes of elderly people with their team of volunteers.

Volunteers wanted

Age Concern is working to combat loneliness among older expats in Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena. The non-for profit says it aims to enhance the lives of the older generation who have become socially isolated and starved of company. Age Concern are located in Fuengirola (Los Boliches), Mijas Pueblo, La Cala and Benalmadena. The charity is always looking for potential volunteers, donors and supporters, as well as those with a good level of Spanish willing to donate some time to help out with translating and interpreting. To volunteer to help at Age Concern, contact them at volunteers@ageconcernfym.com.