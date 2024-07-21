The best ‘Fritura’ on the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward •
A typical Fritura Malagueña.
Gastronomy on the Costa del Sol would not be complete with mentioning the Fritura, the classic mixed fish fry up.
Last week, the Academy of Gastronomy in Malaga named the outright winner among 30 competitors in this 2024’s ‘Best Fritura in Malaga Competition’. The competition, which began in June, required judges to visit 30 restaurants and bars to try each establishments’ best versions of the dish.
The Fritura of Malaga is a historic culinary tradition that dates back centuries and is said by some to originate in the Sephardic Jewish cuisine of fried fish in a vinaigrette. But also, some say, there was a custom of fried fish in the times of Al Andalus when the Moors ruled the south coast. The basic tenet for being classified as a Fritura of Malaga is fried fish or a mixed collection of bite-sized fish pieces, whitebait and ready-peeled crustaceans, such as prawns, coated in flour and fried. The dish is eaten as a starter, a shared dish or as a main course.
The most typical ingredient combinations found at restaurants along the Costa del Sol include unsalted anchovies, mullet, squid or cuttlefish, mackerel, marinated dogfish, and sometimes octopus. But some versions may only contain one type of fish as in the case of this year’s winner.
The winner of this year’s competition and title of Best Fritura was Bar Guerra in San Pedro Alcántara whose simple recipe for deep fried unsalted anchovies handed down through the generations, delighted the tastebuds of the jury.
As a side note, the tradition of Fish and Chips in the UK is said to have been introduced to the UK in the 1800s by Spanish and Portuguese immigrants.
Share this story
