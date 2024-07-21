Traffic Police intensify checks on speed

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 8:19

Guardia Civil and Local Police cracking down on speeding. Credit: DGT

From Sunday July 21 the DGT (the General Directorate of traffic) will be instigating a new campaign on the roads of the Costa del Sol and Malaga province.

The latest plan is keep the speed of motorists down, especially at known black spots. Exceeding the speed limit has been the main cause behind a third of road accidents according to data from the DGTs own studies. This campaign, part of a pan-European project to limit the number of road fatalities, will be focusing from this week on at known black spots associated with speeding and accidents. Officers from the traffic arm of the Guardia Civil, along with Local Police will be dedicating further time and resources to more closely monitoring key roads, both in and outside of towns.

Mobile speed cameras and check points

Police forces in the region are alerting drivers to the probable existence of mobile speed cameras and check points along with extra temporary warning signs where there may be inadequate signage. Based on the results of an EU led project on reducing road accidents, the level of compliance with the speed limits fixed on Spanish roads varies depending on the type of road. While 63% of vehicles on motorways drive at the speed limit, this percentage drops to 51% on conventional out-of-town roads where compliance with the speed limit is only 43%, a level similar to that recorded in Belgium (46%).

According to a study by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), if average speeds were to fall by just 1 km/h on all roads in the European Union, it is estimated that 2,200 road deaths could be prevented each year.