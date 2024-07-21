Two days of partying in Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 14:42
Classic tractors like these will take to the streets of la Aljambra
Credit: Asociación Club Amigos de los Tractores Clásicos
It wasn’t that long ago that drivers were furious about the delays as hundreds of farmers took to Spanish roads driving tractors to highlight their problems.
In Albox however, one of the highlights of the Fiestas de la Aljambra will be a tractor rally which will take place in the Plaza de la Aljambra from 10.30am on Saturday July 27.
This is just one of the many events that are scheduled to take place when this Albox suburb celebrates its annual fiesta.
There are two days of music, gastronomy, fun and much more scheduled for July 26 and 27 with the programme looking like this;
8:00 p.m.: Holy Mass
9:30 p.m.: Barrels of beer, chips and olives for attendees
10:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Trio Alboria
Starting at 1:00 a.m.: Party organised by the Peña Kiyzil
10:30 a.m.: Tractor rally
2:30 p.m.: Free rice for attendees
6:30 p.m.: Seven-a-side football
8:00 p.m.: Foam Party
10:00 p.m.: Musical performance by Trio Alboria
12:30 a.m.: Free churros for attendees
1:00 a.m.: Musical performance by Rumba Kimbao
5:00 a.m.: Fried eggs and chips for attendees
This is just the first of a number of Albox local fiestas scheduled for the summer months which will take place in Llano del Espino, Lo Caí B, San Roque, La Molata, Las Pocicas and Santa Rosa.
