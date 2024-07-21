Using ultrasound to detect dangerous trees

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 15:24
Examining trees throughout Roquetas de Mar
Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council
Whilst many still question whether climate change is myth or reality there is absolutely no doubt that the weather in Spain is becoming more changeable.
In Roquetas de Mar, the council has recognised this and is alert to the fact that there are a significant number of old and very large trees situated on pavements and in other spaces in the municipality which may be unsafe.
Strong winds can bring down rotten limbs from trees and a tree that might appear to be in good condition to the naked eye may be deteriorating under the covering of its bark.
The council has therefore decided to bring into play specialists in ultrasound technology and they are touring the municipality analysing readings take from some of the largest trees which will allow them to identify potential risks to life and limb.
Once they have discovered the properties of each tree and whether they are healthy or rotting from the inside, they will be able to recommend the proper corrective measures to ensure that no-one is injured in the event that strong winds blow up.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.