Using ultrasound to detect dangerous trees

By John Smith • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 15:24

Examining trees throughout Roquetas de Mar Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council

Whilst many still question whether climate change is myth or reality there is absolutely no doubt that the weather in Spain is becoming more changeable.

Checking for dangerous trees

In Roquetas de Mar, the council has recognised this and is alert to the fact that there are a significant number of old and very large trees situated on pavements and in other spaces in the municipality which may be unsafe.

Strong winds can bring down rotten limbs from trees and a tree that might appear to be in good condition to the naked eye may be deteriorating under the covering of its bark.

Using ultrasound technology

The council has therefore decided to bring into play specialists in ultrasound technology and they are touring the municipality analysing readings take from some of the largest trees which will allow them to identify potential risks to life and limb.

Once they have discovered the properties of each tree and whether they are healthy or rotting from the inside, they will be able to recommend the proper corrective measures to ensure that no-one is injured in the event that strong winds blow up.