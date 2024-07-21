World´s first electric airplane is expected by 2030 in Sweden

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 21 Jul 2024 • 14:01
Heart Aerospace aeroplane
Credit: Heart Aerospace, Facebook
World´s first electric airplane is now being built in Sweden; the ES 30 aims to be the first hybrid-electric aircraft suited for 30 passengers, to be in regional traffic by 2030.
“Only 20 per cent of the world´s population has ever flown today,” revealed Christoffer Levandowski, the innovation leader at Heart Aerospace, who is developing Sweden´s electric aeroplane. “I believe that a major development will take place amongst those who have not yet had the opportunity to fly.”
Today, only two-seater electric aeroplanes are certified to fly with passengers. Hampus Alfredsson, a researcher in sustainable transport at the RISE Institute, related this to the challenges of extra batteries required for commercial passenger aeroplanes.
Alfredsson noted that; “Electric aviation is in the starting pits today, but there is still a lot to do for it to take off.” Although 100 global development projects are underway in electric aviation, the vast majority focus on developing air taxis, not aeroplanes for commercial flying.
“The development of new regulations and certification processes takes time, and in parallel the airports must invest in ground infrastructure to be able to receive electric aircraft that need to be charged when they land,” explained Levandowski.
In Hisingen, Gothenburg in Sweden, the Säve Airport is expecting to meet the world´s first hybrid electric flight. The battery technology can now keep the aircraft in the air for 32 km but Swedish researchers are planning an increase.
The Swedish company, Heart Aerospace managed to extend the flight time by having aircraft engines that can run on sustainable bio-jet fuel for up to 182 km, with established margins where the plane would wait for landing permission or fly to another airport if necessary.
“It´s a way for us to get the aircraft up in the air and then we can switch up as the batteries get better,” said Christoffer Levandowski. In May this year, Heart Airspace moved part of the technical development to the United States, where the aircraft market is larger than in Sweden, anticipating a fast advancement in production.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
