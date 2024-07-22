By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 12:14

The Jupiter building within Club Mac's vast complex Credit: EWN

Sadness has engulfed Alcudia’s family hotel, Club Mac, after a child lost her life at the complex this morning. An 11-year-old Irish girl died after falling from a seventh-floor balcony.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 6:45am, prompting a swift response from police and medical teams. Upon arrival at the scene, the young girl was found on the terrace below. Despite the desperate efforts of medical professionals, her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at the Jupiter building within the Club Mac complex

The family, including the deceased, were residing on the seventh floor of the Jupiter building within the Club Mac complex on Avenida Tuca. Initial investigations by local police indicate that the incident was a tragic accident.

The town of Alcudia has expressed their deepest condolences

The local community and the Irish consulate have expressed their deepest condolences to the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

The Club Mac complex

Club Mac is a family-oriented all-inclusive resort spanning 100,000 square metress, located in Puerto Alcudia.

Accommodation is provided in three buildings – Marte, Jupiter, and Saturno – each offering caccess to all resort amenities.

Questions around safety and safe-guarding will be asked as the investigation into this tragic event gathers pace.





