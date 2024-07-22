By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 13:58
60s style: Abbey Road Band brings The Beatles to Denia. Image: Abbey Road
Abbey Road Band is set to rock Gran Cafe Marin in Denia on July 27, with the performance starting at 9:00 PM.
Gran Cafe Marin, known as one of the best rocking cocktail bars and music venues in downtown Moraira, will host this spectacular tribute to The Beatles.
Abbey Road is renowned globally for its exceptional tribute to The Beatles, with remarkable fidelity to the original voices and sound.
The band is known for their ability to recreate the entire discography of the Liverpool quartet.
Their concerts are notable for the various costume changes that reflect the different eras of The Beatles, and they use instruments identical to those played by John, Paul, George, and Ringo.
The show offers a captivating journey through the past, celebrating the music of a band that transformed modern music.
Visitors can enjoy not only the greatest hits from the early 60s but also the anthems recorded until 1970 that were never performed live by The Beatles.
With over 30 years in the business, Abbey Road has played more than 2,000 concerts across four continents.
Moho magazine has recognised them as the fifth-best tribute band in the world.
For more information or to reserve a table, visit Gran Cafe Marin at Les Marines, Crta. Las Marinas 71/155 km2 Centro Commercial El Poblet, 03700 Denia, or call (+34) 619169868.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.