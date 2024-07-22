By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 13:58

60s style: Abbey Road Band brings The Beatles to Denia. Image: Abbey Road

Abbey Road Band is set to rock Gran Cafe Marin in Denia on July 27, with the performance starting at 9:00 PM.

Gran Cafe Marin, known as one of the best rocking cocktail bars and music venues in downtown Moraira, will host this spectacular tribute to The Beatles.

Exceptional Tribute Band

Abbey Road is renowned globally for its exceptional tribute to The Beatles, with remarkable fidelity to the original voices and sound.

The band is known for their ability to recreate the entire discography of the Liverpool quartet.

Their concerts are notable for the various costume changes that reflect the different eras of The Beatles, and they use instruments identical to those played by John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Musical Journey

The show offers a captivating journey through the past, celebrating the music of a band that transformed modern music.

Visitors can enjoy not only the greatest hits from the early 60s but also the anthems recorded until 1970 that were never performed live by The Beatles.

With over 30 years in the business, Abbey Road has played more than 2,000 concerts across four continents.

Moho Magazine

Moho magazine has recognised them as the fifth-best tribute band in the world.

For more information or to reserve a table, visit Gran Cafe Marin at Les Marines, Crta. Las Marinas 71/155 km2 Centro Commercial El Poblet, 03700 Denia, or call (+34) 619169868.