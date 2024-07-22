By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 17:23

Many Mallorca residents want to welcome tourists warmly this summer Credit: Mallorca/fb

A new website entitled We Love Tourism in Mallorca. Com is fighting back against the anti-tourism movement on the island.

Set up by residents, who feel that tourists are key to Mallorca’s economy, the group states – “At ‘We Love Tourism Mallorca’, we understand that Mallorca is facing a saturation problem, but we firmly believe that it is not only the responsibility of tourists, nor is the solution to close the entrance to our island.”

‘We love tourism in Mallorca. com’ sends a message of support and affection to visitors

“The situation is complex and many variables come into play, which is why we cannot demonise tourism alone (the main driving force of the economy of our islands). It would be advisable to analyse more parameters and take into account other perspectives. We would therefore like to send a message of support and affection to all our visitors in the face of the protests of the last few days.”

The group wants to develop a sustainable tourism model and invites the people of Mallorca to offer positive suggestions. The aim is to work together to bring peace to both residents and tourists.

Share your ideas

The website contains a form where residents can submit proactive ideas.

Proposals will be submitted to a round table discussion, being organised by the Balearic government. The group is independent and has no political affiliation.

This comes as the Balearic government offered words of support to the organisers of the anti-mass tourism demonstration in Palma on Sunday, praising its peaceful nature. However, the British media is giving increasing coverage to the demonstrations and is painting a worrying picture for tourists planning to visit the island. Video footage shows moments of disrespect towards tourists during protests in both Mallorca and Barcelona.

The Balearic government may soon be facing a crisis if growing discontent among residents is not addressed quickly.