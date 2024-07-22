By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 22:16

Moraira was awash with colour this month Credit: FB: AjuntamentTeulada

Moraira festivities were a huge success

Between July 5 and 21, the town of Moraira was awash with celebration as the festivities in honour of the Virgen de los Desamparados and the Virgen del Carmen took place.

The thrilling programme featured an array of exciting events, including captivating theatre shows, spirited street competitions, uproarious comedy performances, dazzling parades, beachside dinners, lively dancing, musical performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display to see the fiesta out with a bang. A special day dedicated to children’s activities, highlighted by ‘La Gran Fiesta’ was also a major attraction.

It is no wonder that the community embraced the call from Rosana Caselles, Councillor for Festivities, ‘to enjoy the fiesta and participate in the scheduled events and activities.’ The streets of Moraira came alive with stunning costumes during the parade, creating a jubilant carnival atmosphere. Participants marvelled at the impressive culinary feat of creating a gigantic tortilla and revelled in the joyous atmosphere late into the night, engaging in conversations, laughter, and the infectious spirit of the celebrations.

New park and ride plots in La Villajoyosa

There are many great reasons why people like to live in the Costa Blanca North. Unfortunately, parking isn’t one of them and is a widespread problem within the region.

Recognising this issue, the Town Hall of La Villajoyosa has set up three park-and-ride facilities with a capacity for nearly 1,000 vehicles. They are located in the Poble Nou and Costera Pastor neighbourhoods and within the town centre itself.

These park-and-ride facilities will be free to use for both tourists and residents and will be available all year round. Speaking about the facilities, Councillor for Urban Mobility Jaime Santamaria explained, “La Vila has a significant parking problem, which increases even more in the summer season. Therefore, we have worked to get access to several strategic areas to remedy the situation.”

After signing an agreement with the owners, the City Council has acquired these new plots, and they hope to secure more in the future. For now, each of the three plots has been cleaned and adapted, making it accessible to vehicle users, which is very welcome news for the area.

Blood drive event planned in Denia

In the famous words of Monty Python’s The Life of Brian, ‘solidarity’ (brother) is at the heart of a new poster campaign to encourage new blood donors in Denia to come forward.

As in previous years, the Federation of Moors and Christians of Denia (FEMMIC) and the Denia Town Council have joined forces to celebrate a festive blood donation day. Councillor for Public Health Rafa Carrio said, “We are once again joining this donation campaign to increase the visibility of the initiative to attract new donors, vital for the sustainability of the health system.”

The poster, the brainchild of artistic designer Adela Marza, has the poignant message ‘unity is strength’. By branding under this message, he hopes to highlight how the simple act of donating blood can improve or even save the lives of others.

The solidarity event will take place on Wednesday, July 31, between 5 and 8.30pm at the Denia Social Centre. Health workers from the Valencian Community Transfusion Centre, working in collaboration with the Town Council and FEMMIC, will take the blood.

To be suitable for blood donation, you must be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilograms, and not be fasting.

Unlicensed taxis drivers face fines in Javea

Peak tourist season is upon us, and this should be the time when licenced taxi drivers make a healthy income. However, unlicensed or ‘pirate taxis’ are threatening their livelihood.

Local police in Javea have responded, and just this month, they filed formal complaints against four drivers. These drivers used private vehicles for their illegal taxi services, which is not only against the law but also poses a safety risk as they don’t have the required unlimited insurance liability in case of an incident

The unlicensed drivers were discovered following a series of routine checks and the complaints have now been filed with the transport division of the Infrastructure, Territory and Environment Ministry.

In response, Juan Ortolá, the Councillor for Citizen Security and Mobility, has expressed support for the licensed taxi sector and emphasised that “we will denounce all the irregularities that we detect.”

The penalties for this type of illegal practice are not to be taken lightly. They can reach up to €4,000 per vehicle, a stark reminder of the seriousness with which this offence is being taken.

Sea procession in Benidorm remembers those lost at sea

On Sunday, July 21, hundreds of Benidorm residents bid farewell to the festivities honouring the Virgen del Carmen.

To mark the occasion, a sea procession toured the bay providing protection for the waters of Poniente and Levante. As is customary, an emotional ceremony was held to remember those lost at sea, including the laying of laurel wreaths.

The procession left the Paseo de Colon and made its way to the San Jaime and Santa Ana church to collect the image of the patron saint of sailors. The image later began the sea crossing, escorted by a number of boats including those of the local police and the beach rescue and lifeguard service.

The boat then made its way back to the port via the Castell where flowers and the Star of the Seas were bestowed. This was also the moment at which a prayer was said in memory of the fallen and wreaths were laid in tribute.

Making its way across the sea and back to dry land, the image stopped in front of the headquarters of the Fisherman’s Guild, where a traditional verse was recited formally marking the close of the celebrations.