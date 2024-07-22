Age Concern collects school material for Benalmadena kids in need

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 22:21

Age Concern group, Benalmadena

Age Concern Benalmadena held a fundraising event and celebratory last meeting of the summer at ‘The Pub’ in Benalmadena.

At the event attended by some 40 generous donors and volunteers, everyone wore Hawaiian shirts in celebration of the summer and the mass of donations they had received for the El Vuelo De las Libélulas (Flight of the dragonflies) organisation, a group dedicated helping people in need in Benalmadena. Most of their collections throughout the year are for food and clothes to give to those in need, but this particular collection focused on getting local kids off to a good start and back to school with heaps of stationery and school material ready for September.

This was the group’s last meet-up before September due to the hot weather, and they will be back again at the end of August with more initiatives for giving a helping hand to the community. Other campaigns they have promoted have included gathering food, cakes and sweets for families in need at Christmas time.

The enthusiastic solidarity of members of the group was rewarded by an exuberant buffet laid on by group members themselves, a money-raising raffle with generously donated prizes, and their host for the day, Kevin, landlord of The Pub, Benalmadena, who opened on his day off just for the occasion.

Donations are always welcome on Monday mornings at Pekin, Chinese restaurant Av. Gamonal in Benalmadena.