Argentine rhythms, folklore and boleadoras

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 18:51

Hypnotising beats of Nazareno Saavedra at La Virginia, Marbella. Credt: Hypnotising beats of Nazareno Saavedra, Facebook

Son of the famous Argentine folklore dancers, Juan Saavedra and Sandra Farías, Nazareno Saavedra from Argentina, percussionist, dancer and spectacular showman, brings his hypnotising beats to Marbella this Saturday 27.

Born into a family of musicians, the young Argentinian mixes a variety of percussion instruments and drums, boleadoras (the weapon used by old Argentinian Gauchos, or cowboys), guitar, dance, song and even shoes!

His folkloric new show, Latidos (beats), brings the audience closer to this magnificent percussion and dance artist, as part of his tour of Spain, in which where rhythm takes over the scene and makes everyone buzz from deep down in the depths.

Saavedra is playing one night only at La Virginia church, in the LaVirginia urbanisation in Marbella. The concert starts at 9pm and tickets and €30 and can be booked on 654013232.