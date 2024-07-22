Benalmadena’s open-air planetarium

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 15:40

Cable car trip to see the stars, Benalmadena. Credit: Pexels

Mt Calamorro, which looks over Benalmadena, once again becomes the best open-air planetarium on the south coast.

A perfect way to cool off after a sizzling day at sea level, the Benalmadena Cable Car service has extended its hours to 11pm so that stargazers can rise above the summer haze for a good look at the universe. The new nighttime timetable operates from 10am to 11pm daily until September, and at the top you can enjoy the Open Air Planetarium.

Perfect star-gazing spot at the top of Mt Calamorro

The peak of Mt Calamorro is a fantastic spot to take in the stellar scenery over the Costa del Sol free from haze and too much light pollution. From 8pm every evening, for €3 extra, you can enjoy the Open-Air Planetarium, starting at 9.45pm

The Sky Classroom

The Sky Classroom, as it is called, is a professional astronomy outreach initiative. These are nighttime observations , designed for all audiences, which provide an insightful introduction into the world of astronomy. Attendees can see many more stars and planets at this altitude with the naked eye. Constellations will be pointed out, there will be mythology, identifying stars and other celestial bodies, both in our own Solar System and beyond. The ride in a cable car costs around €20 per person, but can vary. Add €3 for the price of the Sky Classroom.