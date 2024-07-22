Black Eyed Peas get the party started in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 21:41

Will.I.Am and J. Rey Soul on stage. Credit Facebook official

After making it on stage an hour late, the call to the crowd couldn’t have been any clearer when the Black Eyed Peas, at Selvatic Fest in Churriana, called ‘Let’s Get This Party Started’, and Malaga, was not going to be disappointed.

This, their first ever gig in Malaga saw them whip up excitement in the whole crowd as they went through almost 35 years of their repertoire. Though they may have started out as an obscure, left-field rap, hip hop and breakdance troupe from the LA backstreets, tonight they had solidified their status icons on the global stage.

Solos, hip-hop roots and all the iconic hits

The first block of the concert went back to the group’s real 1980s and 90s roots in hip hop. They then continued with a succession of their latest Latin-flavoured hits, ‘Ritmo’, ‘Mamacita’, and after gave way to solo blocks from each of the members. Taboo did ‘Smells Like Funk’, Apl.de.Ap with ‘Mabuti/Bebot’ and Will.I.Am with his ‘Scream & Shout’ (one of his biggest hits recorded with Britney Spears).

Over 8,000 festival-goers, although more middle-aged now, danced, jumped and sang along to the party brought in from the States, in spite of the technical difficulties with the sound. But, that’s just the nature of open-air festivals, I guess.

I Gotta Feeling

While everyone came to see the original 3-piece lineup, who took everyone’s judgmental eye was J. Rey Soul, the singer the the Black Eyed Peas took on as a replacement when Fergie left in 2017. And she did not fail to please. The audience left more than satisfied. The last half hour of the concert was filled with such timeless classics as ‘Where Is The Love?’ and the global anthem ‘I Gotta Feeling’ as they donned Malaga football shirts and wrapped everything up flying the Spanish flag across the stage. Everyone knew where the love was tonight.