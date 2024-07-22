By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 22 Jul 2024 • 13:32

Guardia Civil officers found the body of a British man, 35, in his home in Mojácar Credit: Shutterstock

Spanish police are currently investigating the mysterious death of a 35 year old British man in Mojacar, found last night at around 11 pm.

Body found in Mojacar

The body of the British man was found at his home in Mojacar, near Vantanicas beach, with signs of violence and blood on the body, floor and walls of the room.

The local police responded to a call from a neighbour and found the body around 11 pm on Sunday, July 21.

Open investigation

It was clear the man had suffered a head injury, yet officers from the Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the cause of his death.

The Guardia Civil is still currently investigating the situation and has not ruled out any possibilities.

Autopsy is crucial

Pedro Fernandez, the Government delegate in Andalucia, has called to wait for the results of the autopsy, which he states will be “very relevant and very important because what was presented was an incised-contused wound at the level of the forehead of between four and five centimetres.”

Fernandez added that “absolutely no theory is ruled out at this time” and while it could have been an accident in a private home, they are interrogating possible suspects.

So far, no additional information has been released, but Guardia Civil investigators are reporting to a duty court in the nearby town of Vera.