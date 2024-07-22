By Donna Williams •
Young woman rescued after cliff jumping in Javea
Credit: Shutterstock: Alfredo Maiquez
Thanks to the Mountain Rescue Group, an injured swimmer was rescued after jumping from a 5-meter-high cliff in Javier into the water below.
The young woman, aged 21, found herself in need of assistance after sustaining a severe chest injury. As a result, she had to be rescued by helicopter from the surrounding area of the Cova del Llop Mari de Javea.
The incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon, and the first responders to the scene were the Red Cross rescue boat and the local police. However, due to the challenges of accessing the area, a rescue helicopter was summoned to aid in the woman’s retrieval.
Upon their arrival, the injured woman was carefully immobilised on a stretcher and airlifted by the helicopter. She was then transported to Denia Park, where a SAMU unit was on standby to facilitate her transfer to the hospital for further medical attention.
