By Donna Williams •
Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 10:17
President, Jane Goode (5th) and some of her committee met with the Town Hall team
Credit: Phoenix Rising Spiritualists
The close-knit community spirit between Albir and its neighbouring towns is truly thriving. A heartwarming example of this was evident when the Albir-based Phoenix Rising Spiritualists recently rallied together to raise an impressive 300 euros in support of the Alfas del Pi food bank.
President Jane Goode, along with some of her committee, met with the Town Hall team and witnessed first-hand how the funds were used to purchase essentials so desperately needed by those in the community. Speaking about the experience, she said, “It’s humbling to realise how anything that we can get for them makes their life so much better. We don’t realise how lucky we are.”
In addition to the generous donation made to the food bank, the Phoenix Rising Spiritualists also contributed an additional 110 euros to the cat sanctuary Finestrat Gatos. This sanctuary is home to over 100 cats, and the owner provides incredible care for these animals. The dedication to the welfare of these feline residents is truly remarkable.
Phoenix Rising Spiritualists is a welcoming group for anybody who wants to connect spiritually with others through healing mediumship. They organise several events, and further details can be found on their Facebook page.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.