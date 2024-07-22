By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 10:17

President, Jane Goode (5th) and some of her committee met with the Town Hall team Credit: Phoenix Rising Spiritualists

The close-knit community spirit between Albir and its neighbouring towns is truly thriving. A heartwarming example of this was evident when the Albir-based Phoenix Rising Spiritualists recently rallied together to raise an impressive 300 euros in support of the Alfas del Pi food bank.

President Jane Goode, along with some of her committee, met with the Town Hall team and witnessed first-hand how the funds were used to purchase essentials so desperately needed by those in the community. Speaking about the experience, she said, “It’s humbling to realise how anything that we can get for them makes their life so much better. We don’t realise how lucky we are.”

Local cat sanctuary also received support

In addition to the generous donation made to the food bank, the Phoenix Rising Spiritualists also contributed an additional 110 euros to the cat sanctuary Finestrat Gatos. This sanctuary is home to over 100 cats, and the owner provides incredible care for these animals. The dedication to the welfare of these feline residents is truly remarkable.

Phoenix Rising Spiritualists is a welcoming group for anybody who wants to connect spiritually with others through healing mediumship. They organise several events, and further details can be found on their Facebook page.