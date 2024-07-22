By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 12:16

Mouth watering creations await diners at El Bar de Confianza Credit: El Bar de Confianza

El Bar de Confianza, which translates as ‘the trusted bar’, is located in the coastal town of Altea and offers a unique dining experience.

More than a hamburger restaurant, El Bar de Confianza is also a craft brewery offering 20 to 30 delectable craft beers to enjoy with your meal. In addition, for those who prefer wine, they have a wide selection of local wines from Valencia and Alicante.

El Bar de Confianza can be found in the Repsol Guide

As hamburger specialists, they understand gastronomy and only the most incredible creations make it onto their menu. A correct recipe is not enough to satisfy their exacting standards; they want to assemble dishes that delight in aroma, texture, and quality.

They love the creative process, and that passion has paid off. In December 2019, their Muchu Mu hamburger was recognised by the ‘Best Hamburger’ championship as the best hamburger in the Valencia Community. Moreover, they were commended as finalists across Spain – making it into the last 14.

They are also proudly featured in the Repsol Guide, which contains restaurants that have achieved Repsol Sun status, the Spanish version of Michelin stars.

Their menu includes ten mouthwatering hamburgers, a selection of starters that vary according to season, and a delicious range of desserts guaranteed to tempt every pallet. The quality and uniqueness of the dining experience extend beyond the food and into the carefully created atmosphere of the restaurant. Hip-hop culture is embedded into El Bar de Confianza, and it oozes this statement style and attitude.

El Bar de Confianza has a hip-hop influence

This unique restaurant is the result of years of hard work and enriching experiences in various projects related to the hospitality and hip-hop industry. The founders of El Bar de Confianza, who grew up on the streets, living hip-hop from the inside, bring an authenticity that shines through in every aspect of the restaurant.

Their transgressive and aggressive ethos is reflected in the menu, internal decoration, way of working, and, of course, the music. This ethos is the beating heart of El Bar de Confianza and the dining experience it offers. They want their diners to eat well and feel at home while doing so, as they receive exemplary customer service that both surprises and delights.

El Bar de Confianza takeaway service

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday between 8pm and midnight. On weekends, it offers an afternoon service between 1 and 4pm.

Alternatively, they also offer a takeaway service, with a minimum order value of €25. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant or via Glovo. They deliver to many local areas, including Altea, El Albir, Alfaz del Pi, La Nucia, and Benidorm.

El Bar de Confianza – where exceptional food and hip-hop culture blend to perfection.

El Bar de Confianza

Carrer l’Alfàs del Pi, 2, 03590 Altea, Alicante​

Tel: 638 265 062