Enjoy summer sounds in El Ejido

By John Smith • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 11:58

The Gata Brass Band promise lively entertainment Credit: Gata Brass Band

Generally speaking, the summer months are not conducive to the presentation of indoor concerts or events due to the heat.

Knowing this, rather than close down, the Auditorio de El Ejido has a pretty full programme for the end of July, running into August but rather than in the Auditorium, all of the events are taking place at the Guardias Viejas Castle.

In fairness, there are no international groups or major Spanish acts, but those who are performing are bound to please those attending and several will be suitable for an international audience.

Four nights of varied music

On July 26, the Gata Brass Band will be presenting an evening of beatbox and brass concentrating on jazz, funk and music from New Orleans.

On August 1, emulating the likes of the incredibly popular Film Symphony Orchestra, the Huercal Brass Ensemble will be performing some of the most popular tunes from movies and musicals with a few pop numbers thrown in for good measure.

The following night, August 2, although Harley Daniels is group including members from the UK and Granada, their music looks across the Atlantic and is a blend of country and bluegrass with the skilful introduction of such diverse but typical instruments as music, banjo, mandolin, steel-guitar, ukulele, electric guitars, bass and drums.

Then on August 8, the music takes a completely different turn with Melon Jimenez and Lara Wong perfectly fusing the soul of flamenco, the harmonic brilliance of jazz and the rhythmic improvisations of Indian music.

Tickets just €5

All concerts start at 10.30pm and visit https://culturaelejido.sacatuentrada.es/ to obtain tickets which cost €5 plus booking fee and also get news of other concerts later in August.