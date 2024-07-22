Eva Longoria & María Bravo’s charity gala, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 13:13

Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo hosting The Global Gift Foundation gala. Credit: globalgiftfoundation.org

Actress, Hollywood director and model, Eva Longoria, hosted a charity gala last Saturday in Marbella’s glitzy Don Pepe Hotel in aid of The Global Gift Foundation. The Marbella resident and native Texan co-hosted the event with Malaga actress and philanthropist María Bravo.

This, the 12th annual gala event of its kind, was held for the first time on the Costa del Sol following a succession of other prestigious locations including Geneva, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, Paris, London and Dubai. Other glitterati at the party included TV presenter Tom Urquhart, model, actress and politician Eva Pedraza and aristocrat French journalist Beatriz de Orleans.

Longoria, who shot to fame as one of the cast from Desperate Housewives, co-hosted with longtime friend, acting colleague and founder of The Global Gift Foundation, María Bravo. Native of Malaga (and ex-girlfriend of Bruce Willis), Bravo grew up in extremely humble circumstances in Malaga to become one of the most glamorous personalities in the country. Longoria and Bravo first met while shooting the 2004 Hollywood film ‘Carlita’s Secret’.

The beneficiary of the night, The Global Gift Foundation, is a humanitarian organisation founded in 2013 by Bravo with the aim of positively impacting the lives of children, women and families who are in vulnerable situations and/or at risk of social exclusion. The foundation began supporting external charities, until, little by little, it grew, broadening its field of work and developing its own projects.

For Longoria’s part, a long-serving supporter of children and family related charitable organisations, has dedicated much of the last 20 years to foundations including her own Eva’s Heroes, an organisation which helps young adults with developmental disabilities, and the Eva Longoria Foundation whose objective is to help close the education gap plaguing Latino families in the US.